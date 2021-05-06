Indian Trails launches free bus-tracking app

OWOSSO — A new smartphone app — the Indian Trails Bus Tracker — is now available for free download.
The app enables passengers to track in real time the progress of their daily, scheduled buses along the routes to each bus stop. Developed by Saucon Technologies, the app is available for both Apple and Android smartphones.
It updates GPS tracking data every 30 seconds, so users can see the buses moving on a map in real time.
“Knowing exactly where your bus is can take some stress out of travel, plus give you the confidence to stay sheltered from the weather until the bus is nearly at your stop,” Indian Trails President Chad Cushman said. “Our free bus tracker app puts that power of knowing in the palm of your hand. It can also be helpful for friends and family members who are waiting at our bus stops to give passengers a ride home.”
Download the “Indian Trails Bus Tracker” to a smartphone from the iTunes App Store (iPhone) or Google Play (Android).
On the first screen of the app, choose “Public Client List,” then hit “Select” to open the main screen.
Tap “Departure” to find and select your boarding point from a scrolling list.
Tap “Destination” and select it from the scrolling list.
Tap “Time” to choose your scheduled departure time.
Near the bottom of the screen, select “Trip Status” to see the estimated time of arrival for a bus (usually accurate to within 5 minutes.)
Only Indian Trails’ origins and destinations are available in the bus tracking app.
Passengers who repeatedly take the same trip can use “Save Trip” to store the details and recall them in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.