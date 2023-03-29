Henderson home destroyed in fire; 1 dog killed

HENDERSON — A house at 6710 N. Chipman Road in Henderson was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon, killing a dog trapped inside.
David Crambell, owner of the home, said nobody was home when the fire occurred. He said he received calls Wednesday at about noon from neighbors that his house was aflame.
Crambell said his 10-year-old American Bulldog inside the house was killed in the fire, but his four-month-old puppy was outside in the garage and survived.
The Owosso Township Fire Department, Owosso Fire Department, Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department, Chesaning-Brady Fire Department and Elsie Area Fire Department all responded to the fire.
OTFD Capt. Brian Springsdorf said the department received a call about the fire from dispatch at 1:33 p.m. Wednesday, and the structure already had “significant flames” coming out of windows of its lower story when crews arrived. He said crews left the scene by 2:45 p.m.
Springsdorf said the cause of the fire is yet to be determined and under investigation.
Springsdorf said the home was a complete loss, but several valuable items were able to be recovered.
