Henderson home destroyed in fire; 1 dog killed

The fire-gutted residence of David Crambell at 6710 N. Chipman Road in Henderson is seen here.

 Courtesy Photo/Nancy Vogl

HENDERSON — A house at 6710 N. Chipman Road in Henderson was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon, killing a dog trapped inside.

David Crambell, owner of the home, said nobody was home when the fire occurred. He said he received calls Wednesday at about noon from neighbors that his house was aflame.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.