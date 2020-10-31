OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Nov. 2.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122. Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Items to Note
Owosso Center: Art to-go bags will be available to pick up starting on Nov. 2. Please call (989) 723-8875 to schedule a pick-up time.
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday – Chicken pot pie w/stewed veggies, green beans, fruit, biscuit
Tuesday – Ham & cheese sandwich, tomato soup, green beans, fruit, crackers
Wednesday – Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Italian beans, fruit, garlic toast
Thursday – Baked pork chops, mashed potatoes w/gravy, stuffing, cauliflower, applesauce
Friday – Pulled pork sandwich, cali blend veggies, mac & cheese, orange fluff, fruit
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday – Lasagna, French green beans, fruit, garlic toast
Tuesday – Reuben bake w/corned beef, sauerkraut & swiss cheese, baked beans, fruit
Wednesday – Cheesy potato soup w/ham, half ham sandwich w/lettuce & tomato, crackers, fruit
Thursday – Chicken strips, tater tots, corn, fruit, bread & butter
Friday – Beef tips w/gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit, wheat roll
