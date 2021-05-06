CORUNNA — The 35th Circuit Courthouse briefly descended into chaos Wednesday morning as a man whose bond had just been revoked by Judge Matthew Stewart attempted to escape and was tackled at the courthouse entrance by three court bailiffs — and now likely faces additional charges.
Dennis Howell, 36, of Corunna, had been on the county’s SCOUT tether program while on bond for pending felony fleeing/eluding police and misdemeanor driving without a license charges. His tether had shown that he was in Perry or Morrice “at a street corner” at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Program compliance managers noticed the irregularity and ordered Howell to take a drug test. He tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana, they said in court.
During a bond violation hearing following the positive test, Howell admitted to using marijuana but denied using meth. Compliance manager Sari Colbry noted Howell appeared to be under the influence of drugs, and Stewart revoked the man’s bond.
Colbry asked that Howell’s tether be removed before he was transported by bailiffs to the Shiawassee County Jail, and officers led Howell outside of the courtroom. Howell then allegedly said “he was walking out of this courthouse” and bolted down two flights of stairs toward the entrance.
Three bailiffs tackled Howell, who was shouting he “hadn’t done anything,” and telling the bailiffs to “get off of him.” It took several minutes for the bailiffs to subdue Howell, before he was taken to the jail and lodged.
Bailiff Mark Schmidt injured his knee in the fracas, and joked afterward that he “was getting too old for this.” Following the altercation, Schmidt went to the Sheriff’s Office and applied ice packs to his injured knee.
Another bailiff stationed at the entrance said Howell had bounded down two flights of stairs and hesitated when he reached the ground floor, before “charging” at him near the security checkpoint.
Following Howell’s short-lived escape attempt, Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said several additional felony charges will likely be filed by his office.
Howell has prior felony convictions for resisting/obstructing police in 2019 and possession of meth in February. He also has misdemeanor convictions for trespassing, assault and battery, and domestic violence from 2019.
