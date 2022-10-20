Man arrested, charged with using fake ID to buy vehicle

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man who allegedly attempted to use a fake ID to purchase a vehicle.
The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Emmanuel Phifer of Mt. Morris. The sheriff’s office said in a press release said Phifer used false identification to obtain a vehicle from Young’s Chevrolet in Owosso. An “operation was conducted, which led to the arrest of Phifer and recovery of the vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said.
