OWOSSO — More than three years after stabbing Kevin Parker to death, Jennifer Monroe was sentenced to at least 221/2 years in prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Monroe was given the prison term, and ordered to pay court costs and fines, as well as over $11,000 in restitution.
Immediately following the hearing, Monroe was hustled out a side door by four sheriff’s deputies for transport back to the Shiawassee County Jail, where she has been lodged since her October 2019 arrest.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said after the hearing he was pleased with the sentence.
“I’m hopeful the family finally has some closure after this long journey,” Koerner said, noting that “with COVID, due to appeals, due to certain situations out of our control,” Monroe’s trial had taken an especially long time to conclude.
“I think (the family) finally felt some sort of justice, at least I hope,” Koerner said. “(Monroe is) going away for at least 22 years. We thought 22 years was the right thing to do for the family.”
Following the sentencing hearing, several of Parker’s family members indicated some disappointment that Monroe was not given life in prison. However, they said the 221/2 year sentence will allow them “some closure.”
Prior to sentencing, four members of Parker’s family gave emotional victim impact statements, or had them read for them, with his niece Nichole (no last name given) not holding back.
“This heinous act will haunt me and my family forever,” she said. “I cannot forgive what I don’t understand. With that being said, I hope karma finds you, and gives you the same fate as my uncle. … May you live, but may you rot.”
Before passing sentence, Stewart noted that as the result of a plea agreement between prosecutors and defense attorney Steve Ellis, Monroe pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, so he could not impose a sentence of life without parole.
“There were a lot of people that loved (Parker),” Stewart said. “You ended everything that Mr. Parker was, and everything that he ever would be. And you did so in a way that this court finds brutal, shocking and senseless.”
Monroe declined to make any statement prior to receiving her sentence.
Monroe, 40, was found unconscious on Oct. 16, 2019, at her Owosso residence with stab wounds to her legs and chest, and a laceration on her neck. Parker was also found deceased and police estimated he had been dead for several days.
Investigators later found a video Monroe had taken with her phone, in which she was pointing at the throat of Parker, who at that time was still alive. She also conducted internet searches seeking information on how to kill someone in the days before Parker’s murder.
Initially, Monroe was represented by the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office, who filed a notice they intended to present an insanity defense.
However, Monroe was referred to the state of Michigan’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry and was deemed competent to stand trial. The Public Defender’s office then withdrew the notice.
Monroe was also sued by Parker’s family, who sought at least $25,000 in damages, including $16,800 to cover the costs of Parker’s funeral services. Court records indicate the suit was settled by default judgment, but do not include any further information.
Defense attorneys also filed a request for a bond for Monroe in July 2021, but Stewart denied the request, ruling that Monroe represented a danger to herself as well as the community.
Prosecutors and Ellis agreed to the plea deal after the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that a confession by Monroe was not admissible at trial.
Judges C.J. Gleicher and J.J. Patel found that after Monroe was discovered in her Owosso residence, she should not have been questioned by detectives while confined to a bed in Sparrow Hospital’s trauma unit.
Monroe had self-inflicted wounds and was under the influence of morphine and fentanyl, and was not read her Miranda rights by police.
Hospital staff described Monroe as “overwhelmed and unable to participate in decision-making.”
