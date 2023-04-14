OWOSSO — More than three years after stabbing Kevin Parker to death, Jennifer Monroe was sentenced to at least 221/2 years in prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.

Monroe was given the prison term, and ordered to pay court costs and fines, as well as over $11,000 in restitution.

