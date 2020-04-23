Starting Sunday in The Argus-Press, you’ll find our comics printed with the regular newspaper, similar how they are presented Monday through Saturday.
Readers may enjoy Peanuts, Garfield, Blondie, Beetle Bailey, Hagar The Horrible, Sally Forth and Zits.
Eliminating the cost of paying for a separate comics section, which is printed out of state, helps us continue to maintain current staffing levels at The Argus-Press as we navigate the economic devastation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
As always, we encourage and appreciate any comments or suggestions you have about The Argus-Press. Many of our readers have corresponded with us over the past few weeks and we have learned much about their connections to the newspaper and the types of coverage and features they enjoy most.
Please feel free to call Tom Campbell at (989) 725-5136 or email him at tcampbell@argus-press.com with your thoughts.
