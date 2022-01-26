OWOSSO — Ryan Weiss, previously a sports editor and writer at The Argus-Press, has been named the paper’s managing editor.
Weiss, 35, took over the top spot Monday. His predecessor, Daniel R. Basso, 55, left the paper to accept an editor position at the Lansing State Journal.
Basso had worked for The Argus for 26 years, 13 years as managing editor.
“Dan was here a long time, and he had a lot of experience,” Weiss said Tuesday. “Whenever I had a question or issue, I’d lean on him for answers. But he’s not there anymore and now people are going to look to me for answers. I hope I can steer them in the right direction.”
As managing editor, Weiss is in charge of publishing the daily paper. His duties include laying out pages, editing, proofreading, and overseeing the news and sports staff.
Growing up in the Saginaw area, Weiss earned an associate’s degree in journalism from Delta College and a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Central Michigan University.
“When I was in high school, in figuring out what I wanted to do, I knew I liked sports and I liked writing,” Weiss said. “So I put the two together and went to college to be a sports writer.”
Weiss joined The Argus as a sports writer straight out of college in 2011, and has worked at the paper ever since. Three years later, he was promoted to sports editor.
As managing editor, Basso — who previously was a staff writer, sports editor and assistant managing editor — had steered the paper’s course with a steady hand over the years through economic downturns and, most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
As much as Weiss enjoyed working in sports, when Basso recently submitted his resignation he accepted Publisher Thomas Campbell’s offer to move in to the managing editor spot.
“This was obviously something very unexpected, Dan leaving after 26 years,” Weiss said. “I love sports, so I went back and forth. But in the end, I wanted to see if I’m up to the challenge.”
“I am so happy to have Ryan move up into the managing editor role here at The Argus-Press,” Campbell said. “He’s just a fine young man and a fine journalist. The Argus-Press is lucky to have him here. When the pandemic hit and we were forced to reduce our workforce, Ryan really stepped up and took on a whole new slate of responsibilities.
“As a result, he was the obvious choice to take over the leadership in our news department. I think our readers will enjoy his style and the innovations he will bring forward.”
Weiss has racked up a number of awards, including first place (shared with sports writer Jerome Murphy) for a five-part series on the 40th anniversary of Title IX in 2012 from the Michigan Associated Press. Weiss also snagged the Michigan AP first-place award for best illustration or graphic in 2020.
He lives in Lansing with his fiancee, Anamaria Dickerson, whom he met when she was a staff writer at The Argus. The couple are planning an Aug. 6 wedding. He previously lived in Chesaning from November ‘18 to April ‘21.
In his spare time, Weiss enjoys fishing, biking and playing video games. He and Dickerson dote on their German shepherd/border collie mix puppy, Delilah.
