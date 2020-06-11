OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) Wednesday announced it will resume service this week.
“Thank you for your patience during this pandemic,” the transportation agency said in a press release. “We look forward to servicing you again.”
Phone service will resume Friday. SATA bus service is expected to restart Tuesday.
SATA users will be required to wear face masks/coverings if using transportation or entering facilities.
Officials also said people will be asked to practice social distancing.
“SATA has taken measures to promote social distancing, but due diligence on the part of the customer/passenger will be greatly appreciated. If you feel sick or are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please refrain from utilizing our services until you are well,” the statement said.
In addition, customers must have the exact fare for their trip, drivers will not make change.
