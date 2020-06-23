CORUNNA — The Friends of the Shiawassee River announced this week that Fitness Coliseum owner Brianna Carroll has joined the nonprofit’s Board of Directors.
Carroll, an Ovid-Elsie native, previously served as the primary organizer of the first annual Shiawassee Triathlon, a joint partnership between the Friends, Fitness Coliseum and the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. The event, originally scheduled for May 31, has been postponed to May 28, 2021.
“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Friends board,” Carroll said in a press release. “My first interaction with the Friends was as the Shi-Tri came to life. Although we had to postpone that event’s inaugural year to 2021, I realized what a great group the Friends were and how involved they are in the community. As a small business owner and young professional, I believe it is very important to get involved with our local nonprofits to keep them moving forward and thriving.
“My personal favorite way to enjoy the river is on my paddle board, which if you’re wondering, is an amazingly stable and easy to navigate down the river,” Carroll added.
Carroll was born and raised in Ovid-Elsie and graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in dietetics.
After spending a few years in St. Petersburg, Florida, for an internship and first job in the field, she found herself back home to be near her family. In April of 2018, she took over the ownership of the Fitness Coliseum and says she has been in love with the Owosso community ever since.
“The Friends organization is thrilled to have Bri as a member of our Board,” said Nick Tereck, Friends’ board president, in the release. “In addition to her professional expertise, she brings with her a youthful vitality and love for the out-of-doors – especially river-related activities. We look forward to her bringing some fun, new events to the community through her Friends’ work.”
For more information about the Friends of the Shiawassee River, visit shiawasseeriver.org or their Facebook page.
