Shiawassee County Board approves proposal to implement early voting locally

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners on Wednesday took the first steps towards bringing county voting in line with new state of Michigan requirements.
The board voted 7-0 to approve a model nine-day early voting agreement — as presented by County Clerk Caroline Wilson — which would, if adopted by all of the county’s 21 voter jurisdictions, create one in-person early voting center for the entire county, saving each municipal or township government from having to establish their own center.
Nine days of in-person early voting in every federal and statewide election is a constitutional requirement in Michigan, following voter approval of Proposal 2 in November 2022.
Wilson’s proposal for a single countywide early voting center is in line with provisions of legislation designed to implement Proposal 2 at the state level that was signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on July 18.
State Rep. Penelope Tsernoglou, who represents Laingsburg and Sciota Township in Shiawassee County, was a house sponsor of one of the package’s constituent bills. In June, she explained that voter jurisdictions would have the option of “running early voting for nine days on their own, setting up an agreement with the county the jurisdiction falls under to have the county in charge of the voting, or setting up an agreement with other jurisdictions and sharing resources.”
Giving jurisdictions these options was important, Tsernoglou said, because many do not have access to traditional election venues for enough days to provide the mandated in-person early voting period.
Wilson cited cost-effectiveness as the reason behind her push for a centralized voting center, calling it “the most economically responsible thing to do.”
Wilson said that if a single early voting center were not adopted, the clerks of each individual jurisdiction would have to buy a new tabulator and new ballot box, because equipment used on election day can’t be used for early voting lawfully.
The Michigan Bureau of Elections and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, have coordinated with Wilson on her proposal. While final figures have yet to be determined — Wilson hopes to know more next week at a statewide meeting of county clerks — the state is currently planning to provide counties going the single center route with reimbursement.
Individual county jurisdictions have been supportive of the idea, Wilson said Wednesday. So far, only Rush and Caledonia townships and the City of Owosso have not given it official approval — though clerks of those jurisdictions have given conditional support, if the finances make sense.
Wilson’s plan is for the central early voting location to be in the community room of the new county’s Department of Veterans Affairs and Services in Corunna. The location will have a device that can print ballots on demand using order cards to ensure that each voter receives the correct ballot.
“When someone comes in, you can be a voter from the City of Owosso Precinct 6, when we swipe your license, we’re going to see where you are, what kind of ballot you need. You’ll mark it like you would on a normal election day,” Wilson said.
Wilson noted that voters do not need to use this option, and can vote absentee or on election day at their respective jurisdictions.
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur and Commissioner Thomas Emery both complimented Wilson for her efforts.
“Caroline, this is really a hot potato thrown at your lap, and I truly believe you’ve gone above and beyond to make sure that the county doesn’t descend into anarchy on this. If I may speak for the county, we really appreciate your efforts,” Brodeur said.
“I thought the clerk (Tuesday at the Finance & Administration Committee meeting) gave a very comprehensive report of what she’s done to implement, under state law, the very significant changes in our voting procedures. I was very pleased with what I heard. There was a lot of work behind that and I want people to be aware of that, and it’s in very capable hands with Caroline Wilson,” said Emery.
