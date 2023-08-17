Shiawassee County Board approves proposal to implement early voting locally

Argus-Press File PhotoThe proposed centralized in-person early voting center would be housed in the Shiawassee County veterans facility in Corunna, seen here.

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners on Wednesday took the first steps towards bringing county voting in line with new state of Michigan requirements.

The board voted 7-0 to approve a model nine-day early voting agreement — as presented by County Clerk Caroline Wilson — which would, if adopted by all of the county’s 21 voter jurisdictions, create one in-person early voting center for the entire county, saving each municipal or township government from having to establish their own center.

