Robbery getaway driver sentenced

CORUNNA — A 19-year-old Lansing man was sentenced Thursday via video to one year in the Shiawassee County Jail by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for armed robbery.
Devin Snider, who as part of a plea agreement will testify against two co-defendants, was sentenced to the jail term, as well as two years of probation. He was credited with 218 days served, and ordered to pay court fines and costs.
“What do you think your victim was thinking as you were driving him out to a desolate area?” Stewart asked Snider during sentencing. “I think he thought you and your friends were going to kill him… Without the protection of the people and the agreement your attorney made with them, you would be on your way to prison.”
Snider was charged with felony armed robbery after he and two other individuals took an acquaintance to a remote area near Perry Jan. 6, before holding him at gunpoint and demanding cash from the victim, which they planned to use to buy marijuana.
Snider acted as the getaway driver following the robbery.
Snider was charged Jan. 13, and was arrested and arraigned the same day in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty at that time and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.
Thursday, Stewart gave Snider a stern warning that if Snider violated the terms of his probation, the judge would not hesitate to send him to prison.
“If you cannot or you will not comply with the orders of probation, I will send you to prison,” Stewart said. “Do you understand? Are you certain that you understand?”
In a short statement, Snider said he “made a pretty bad mistake” and felt guilty about his participation in the robbery.
Assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang asked the court to honor the plea agreement.
“It was not Mr. Snider’s idea,” Masserang said. “He went along with a bad plan from a very unpleasant individual. And now he has upheld his part to bring that individual to justice.”
