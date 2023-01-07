Owosso Parks new five-year plan maps out many proposed projects

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council approved an updated five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan in a unanimous 7-0 vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The plan will cover 2023 through 2027.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission held a public hearing and voted to recommend that the council approve the plan at its Dec. 22 meeting. The commission conducted a public survey in August to get public input for the update. Per information provided by the city, an approved five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan is a prerequisite for many State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grants.
The updated plan is a 149-page document that can be found on the city’s website.
— Involving the community throughout the process of updating the plan
— Identifying and mapping existing city-owned/operated recreation facilities
— Building common ground among City of Owosso residents and stakeholders in addressing the future recreational needs and priorities of the city
— Enabling the city to be eligible for financial assistance
— Facilitating interagency collaboration in establishing parks and recreation goals, objectives and actions in partnership with the city and other local groups
— Supporting the implementation of improvements for barrier-free access to city parks and recreational sites.
The plan lists several proposed projects for city parks and facilities.
Curwood Castle will see several improvements, including the addition of bus parking, architectural treatment along the Matthews Building, the planting of evergreen trees near the riverbank and the updating of sidewalks.
Collamer Park will see its footbridge expanded and made more handicap-accessible. Other projects will include the addition of a fitness course at Harmon Patridge Park; riverside landscaping and the addition of a fence at Rudy DeMuth Field; a cluster of evergreen trees to be planted at Bennett Field; and new pickleball courts and an expanded splash pad coming to Bentley Park.
Other items in the Parks and Recreation Master Plan include a grading system by the DNR, scoring parks and facilities based on handicap accessibility per The Americans with Disability Act (ADA) guidelines. The plan shows that many of the city’s facilities meet guidelines with most of their facilities — including Adams Park, Grand Avenue Park, Bentley Park, Bennett Field, Curwood Castle, Fayette Square and the River Walkway.
Collamer Park, Rudy Demuth Field and Rosevear Park were among the facilities where most of the facilities did not meet ADA guidelines.
The Parks and Recreation Master Plan shows data from the public survey conducted in Aug. 2022, which received 836 responses — 83.25% of which are city residents. Of the 836 respondents, 116 said someone in their family has a disability, and they would like to see “more accessible pathways, parking and seating in City parks.”
Overall, the survey found that 51.61% of respondents were satisfied or very satisfied with the city parks, while 60.53% said the same about the maintenance and appearance of the parks.
The final question asked respondents what else they would like the city to consider, and answers included: better maintenance, more trails, more events, tournament equipment, the addition of a pool, children’s equipment for younger age groups, increased lighting and security.
Data from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) found that the City of Owosso rates approximately 123.14 acres higher in total acreage compared to the NRPA’s suggested facility development standards regarding the acreage of parkland necessary for its population.
