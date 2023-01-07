Owosso Parks new five-year plan maps out many proposed projects

Among the projects proposed in the new five-year City of Owosso parks and rec plan is the addition of a fitness course at Harmon Partridge Park.

 Courtesy Photo/City of Owosso

OWOSSO — The Owosso City Council approved an updated five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan in a unanimous 7-0 vote at Tuesday’s city council meeting. The plan will cover 2023 through 2027.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Commission held a public hearing and voted to recommend that the council approve the plan at its Dec. 22 meeting. The commission conducted a public survey in August to get public input for the update. Per information provided by the city, an approved five-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan is a prerequisite for many State of Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) grants.

