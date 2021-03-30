BURNS TWP. — The Burns Grange chicken dinner will take place April 11 due to Easter.
Burns Grange, 6630 Cole Road, is hosting dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $10. All dinners will be for takeout.
One person should come in, purchase dinners upstairs, wait for instructions go downstairs to pick up dinners. Masks must be worn by everyone. Exit through the back door.
Dinners will include three pieces of chicken, mashed potatoes, biscuits and gravy, corn, coleslaw, roll and a brownie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.