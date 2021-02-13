CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners is exploring the creation of a human resources position for the county, with further discussion expected in March.
Commissioners Gregory Brodeur (R-District 2), Cindy Garber (R-District 6) and John Plowman (R-District 7) declined to advance a proposal to create and post the position during Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting, citing a need for further discussion in order to define the precise parameters and responsibilities of the position.
Board Chairman Jeremy Root (R-District 5) echoed the importance of the human resources role during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting, encouraging fellow commissioners to research the issue before next month’s commissioner meetings, March 8-11.
“I don’t want to come back in 30 days and we sit here and no one’s had any discussion, no one’s thought about whether it should be full or part-time and then we’re left not making a decision again,” Root said during Wednesday’s meeting. “This is our time to have the discussion, this is the time to iron out what we think (we need).”
The drive to create a human resources position comes as commissioners work to update the county’s personnel policy and employee handbook. Overseeing the county’s employee training and orientation, assisting in the preparation/negotiation of union contracts and investigating/advising county department heads on matters such as employee discipline and sexual harassment would be key functions of the position, according to Plowman.
An exact wage and whether or not the position would be full-time or part-time are among the factors commissioners still have to consider. Root said he envisions the position being full-time, at least at the start, with wages falling under level nine on the county’s wage scale — roughly $22.25 to $27.21 per hour.
Root said the position is necessary given the county’s lack of uniformity when it comes to onboarding, exit interviews and personnel policies.
“We keep falling into the, ‘This is how it’s always been done and just because that’s always the way it’s been done must mean it’s the right way to do things — it’s not,” Root said during Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting. “We’ve been getting by, and we’re lucky that we’ve just been getting by.
“There’s a number of things that could have us in court, there’s a number of things we could be held liable for,” he continued. “In this day and age it’s foolish to not protect ourselves, to not protect our employees and have something more uniform. You can’t go into a county in this state and not find a human resource manager, specialist or director of some kind.”
County attorney Ryan Painter acknowledged the lack of uniform onboarding and exit interviewing procedures is concerning, though it’s not the only red flag.
“We don’t have any comprehensive county government-wide apparatus — and when I say apparatus this can really just be one person — to handle employee complaints, to standardize employee complaints and disciplinary procedures across the county, to make sure that if there are ongoing disciplinary problems they’re handled in a manner that is consistent across the county,” Painter said. “If you have disparate treatment of different employees in different departments, that’s where you get problems, that’s where you get lawsuits.”
Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, questioned how the county has been able to operate without a human resources representative all these years, adding that in his opinion, the county has enough employees as it is.
“I just can’t see somebody over there babysitting each (department),” he said.
