SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Viewing child care as a major barrier to employment that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, county leaders are collaborating on a new initiative to increase the availability and affordability of local child care.
Residents are encouraged to participate in a community survey, being conducted until Dec. 11, to provide data on specific child care needs from residents and employers.
The survey, conducted by KinderCare Education, is available at knowledgeuniverse.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6u5bv4IBVd3hlZj.
“The need for child care affects all parts of our community. Things have transitioned. We have many parents who are both working and child care is a barrier to employment. We know it’s a problem, and we’re addressing it,” said Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath.
Horvath is collaborating on the initiative with the Cook Family Foundation, United Way of Genesee County-Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties and the Shiawassee Community Foundation.
The information gained from the survey will be used to help existing child care providers understand growth opportunities, encourage local entrepreneurs to start small businesses, and also attract new operators to locate in Shiawassee County, Horvath said in a written statement.
One new child care operator Horvath is hoping to recruit to Shiawassee County is KinderCare Learning Centers, a Portland, Oregon-based group of for-profit child care and childhood education facilities. The company, founded in 1969, provides services for children from six weeks to 12 years old. The closest centers are in East Lansing, Fenton and Grand Blanc.
“KinderCare, one of the biggest national child care centers, is actively interested in locating a facility here,” Horvath said, adding that many existing local child care centers, especially outside of the cities, are smaller “mom-and-pop operations.”
Horvath said he envisions a large child care center locating in Owosso Township, near two industrial parks boasting about 2,000 employees.
“We need to quantify our community needs in order to attract new day care operations or encourage existing day care operations to expand,” Horvath said.
“We hope people will fill out the survey and let us know what their child care needs are,” he said, adding the group is aiming for about 200 survey respondents.
Horvath said the group is enlisting employees at several of the largest local companies across multiple sectors such as manufacturing and distribution, many of whom say child care is an issue, to participate in the survey.
Another aspect of the collaborative initiative is encouraging local companies to explore covering child care costs or paying a portion as an employee benefit — an effective way to attract and retain workers. Horvath said companies who invest in child care receive lucrative federal tax benefits, an added incentive.
Kim Renwick, executive director of Shiawassee Community Foundation, said the foundation provided part of the funding for the survey.
“Our board fully supported working with Justin Horvath for this needs assessment so we can see where the needs are and how could fulfill them,” Renwick said. “Shiawassee County has a huge need for child care and we want to make sure those needs get met.
“It’s an important initiative in order to help the community continue to grow and prosper.”
