Accused killer deemed competent for trial, again

CORUNNA — Mark Latunski, who is accused of killing Kevin Bacon in December 2019 and partially consuming his body, has again been declared competent to stand trial, but proceedings will not likely begin before fall.
Latunski, who allegedly confessed to killing Bacon, 25, of Swartz Creek, has been held at Michigan’s Center for Forensic Psychiatry since early 2020. He apparently no longer believes he is from a “royal” bloodline and is competent to stand trial.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Witherall, who said Latunski has mental health issues, if Latunski understands court proceedings, believes he is competent to stand trial and believes he is sane.
“In discussing the case, yes,” Dr. Jay Witherall, who has interacted with Latunski since he was sent to the psychiatric center, testified at a hearing Wednesday. “He didn’t provide much information but he answered my questions accurately and concisely.”
Witherall said when Latunski was originally sent to the psychiatric center in early 2020, he was “preoccupied” with thoughts of being Welsh royalty, but now can speak and think clearly about the charges he is facing.
After speaking with defense attorney Mary Chartier, one of the top defense attorneys in the state, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart indicated the trial would likely not start before fall, probably October.
Latunski was initially deemed incompetent following the December 2019 murder of Bacon. Latunski is accused of killing Bacon after a Grindr hookup.
According to police, Latunski allegedly cut Bacon’s throat during a BDSM encounter and hung his body from the rafters of his Tyrell Road home. When Bacon did not appear for a holiday breakfast with his family, they alerted authorities.
His body was found by Michigan State Police troopers, and Latunski allegedly confessed to killing Bacon with a knife, before cutting off his testicles, and frying and eating them.
No further court dates have yet been set, but as Stewart indicated the trial is likely to begin in fall, probably October.
