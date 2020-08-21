CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners authorized the hiring of a part-time employee to process Concealed Pistol License (CPL) requests Thursday, though uncertainty remains as to whether or not the position can actually be created while the county is enrolled in Michigan’s Work Share program.
Commissioners voted 5-2 Thursday to approve Clerk Caroline Wilson’s staffing request, with Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, and Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, dissenting.
County Coordinator Brian Boggs said the establishment of the part-time position will ultimately be contingent upon the terms and conditions of the Work Share program, which allows the county to retain employees at a reduced hourly schedule, with employees collecting partial unemployment benefits to make up for a portion of their lost wages.
“We have to agree to a certain set of rules (within the Work Share program),” Boggs said Thursday. “We can replace positions for people that leave that are essential to the county, but creation is another thing that we have to look at to make sure it doesn’t make us ineligible, because we will continue this through probably Dec. 31, or whenever federal unemployment expires, because it saves us about $72,000 a month.”
Wilson said the clerk’s office needs an additional employee because of a large influx of CPL requests and renewals coming through the office, including 286 that have been processed by the office in the past three weeks, 34 since Monday.
Since Jan. 1, the clerk’s office has processed nearly 1,200 CPL requests, which is typically the amount the office would see during an entire calendar year, according to Wilson.
“We have increased in volume, not just in CPL requests, but in certified records and that’s not everything we do, on top of a major year in elections,” Wilson said during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting. “I think we’ve done our due diligence and proven that we need this additional help.”
The clerk’s office has two full-time employees, in addition to Wilson, who noted staff have had to come in on multiple Saturdays to keep up with workload.
The proposal would authorize the office to hire an additional employee to work no more than 19 hours per week at a starting wage of $14.77 to $15 per hour, with no benefits or vacation time. The position would be funded by the revenue generated from CPL requests and renewals, Wilson said.
“Contingent upon the Work Share program or not I still don’t think it’s a great idea,” Root said Thursday. “I feel like it’s an irresponsible move (given the economic climate). We’ll be revisiting this at budget time by December and see this position gone as of Jan. 1, guaranteed.”
During board comments, Vice Chairman Brandon Marks, R-District 4, asked whether or not an employee from another county department could transition to the clerk’s office to assist with the workload, in the event that the Work Share program does not allow for the creation of new positions.
Boggs stated that county employees could transition to different departments to assist in handling higher volumes of workload.
“This is one of the things I want to propose in the 2021 budget, the idea that staff may have a certain amount of ‘floaters’ because of high volume and low volume periods of time in certain offices,” Boggs said, noting these employees would not perform specialized functions, rather they would complete general tasks such as running the front counter at a particular department.
Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, said he supported the idea of employees “floating” across departments, given the considerable degree of overlap in basic job functions within the clerk’s office, register of deeds office and treasurer’s office, among others.
Wilson noted that while she appreciates the board’s tentative approval of the part-time CPL clerk position, she doesn’t want the creation of the position to affect the county’s participation in the Work Share Program.
Boggs said he expects to have a definitive answer regarding whether or not the county can create the position and stay enrolled in the program next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.