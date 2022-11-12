PERRY — The City of Perry rolled out the red carpet to celebrate Veterans Day. Not even a passing train which briefly halted the Friday night festivities could put a damper on things.
It was Perry’s turn to host the Shiawassee County Veterans Day Parade, which alternates on a four-year cycle between Perry, Durand, Owosso and Corunna. For a span of about 45 minutes, local veteran organizations and high school marching bands took to Michigan 52 in the downtown to celebrate the federal holiday.
Michael Rogers, Commander of event host VFW Post 4063, said the community’s turnout to honor veterans was appreciated.
“It is great seeing everybody come out and it’s great having the other communities come out. Having Corunna here, having Owosso here, it means a ton to the veterans. It’s a huge thank you, and it’s much appreciated,” he said. High school bands from Perry, Owosso and Corunna paraded the downtown with music representing branches of the U.S. Armed Forces.
The festivities concluded with a ceremony held at the Perry Area Fire Rescue Station, and Perry Mayor Sue Hammond and outgoing State Rep. Ben Frederick addressed the crowd.
“It is the veterans and what you’ve done, and what your families have gone through for you to serve, that preserves and secures our way of life,” Frederick said. “I also want to say thank you to the families today of the veterans. We know it’s a family affair when someone goes to serve. You’re also a part of that story and that contract that your loved one signed to our nation.”
Hammond thanked the veterans for their service
“You endured hardships, and you were willing to risk your lives to maintain our freedom. Veterans, you have done your duties to your family, your community, to your fallen comrades and to your country. You have honorably served your nation with great distinction,” she said. “We can never say it enough: for your service in war and in peace, thank you and God bless you. This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave.”
Hammond spent part of her address outlining the the history of the holiday.
Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate an armistice signed to cease fighting between the Allied nations and Germany on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918 during the war now known as World War I. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11 as the first commemoration of Armistice Day.
A federal act approved in 1938 made November 11 a legal holiday (“Armistice Day”), but at the urging of veterans organizations after World War II, Congress passed a law in 1954 that replaced the word “Armistice” with “Veterans” so as to honor American veterans of all wars, including to information from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
“It’s a day we should never stop counting our blessings and realizing where are where we are because of the men and women who served, and it’s a great country because of that,” Rogers said. Rogers served in the Marine Corps for 11 years, where he saw combat action in Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War.
Elsie American Legion Post 502 was one of the veteran organizations featured in Friday’s parade. Gene Nethaway, the post’s commander, served for 15 years total, including as a nurse for the Army during the Vietnam War and in Operation Desert Storm. He also was the lead non-commissioned officer for medics at the U.S. base in Mannheim, Germany, per previous reporting.
“It’s important to celebrate (Veterans Day). If you don’t celebrate Veterans Day and keep people in the forefront, people will forget you. If the veterans don’t keep standing up for people and standing up for other veterans, that’s the way it’s going to be,” he said.
