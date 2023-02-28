CORUNNA — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart declined the request by attorneys for a Byron man to dismiss a felony charge of torturing/killing a cat that he claimed had been killing his chickens at a hearing Monday morning.

Jeff Whalen is currently charged with the single felony count for killing his neighbor’s cat in December 2021. He says the cat was killing his chickens, and that he had trapped it once before calling Shiawassee County Animal Control, which returned the cat to its owner. Whalen then trapped the animal a second time after it allegedly continued its assaults on his poultry, and shot it once, immediately killing it.

