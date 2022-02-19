Police seek help in locating missing person in New Haven Township

NEW HAVEN TWP. — The Michigan State Police are actively looking for John Steck.
Steck left his residence in the 6000 block of N. Seymour Road in New Haven Township, driving a gray 2009 Ford Focus with a Michigan registration plate of DHR7075 around noon Thursday. Steck, 88, is a white male, who is 6-foot-1, 145 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow University of Michigan shirt and a red jacket that has a logo of two dogs near the collar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Flint Post at (810) 732-1111 or Shiawassee County Dispatch at (989) 743-9111.
