BATH TWP. — Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and the Bath Township Police Department in nearby Clinton County is feeling the spirit of the season.
On Friday, the department posted a message on its Facebook page encouraging jilted lovers of would-be jailbirds to phone the department with any pertinent information which could lead to their arrest.
“Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with illegal guns in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest,” the post reads.
“This Valentine’s Day special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots that will be posted on online for all to enjoy. This special is capped off with a special Valentine’s dinner. We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals. We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass by!”
The post was a local market social media hit, generating over 3,200 reactions, 230 comments and 1,200 shares.
The bulk of commenters seemed appreciative of the department’s stab at humor — which seems to be a regular feature of the page, with past posts making light of the Chinese spy balloon which was recently shot down off the Carolina coast and the fickle nature of Michigan weather — with Amanda Maertens of Okemos opining that the department “better be giving your social media manager a raise,” but not everyone was amused.
”This is a tasteless and inappropriate police announcement. It is unprofessional,” commented Stephanie Kaufman. “Law enforcement should not be cute, ironic, or sarcastic. It should be professional. Putting something like this out to the public is asking for abuse. Disgruntled exes who want a taste of revenge may start calling. Innocent people may be stopped and searched for guns because of someone’s decision to harass them, a decision encouraged by this police post. My husband is a rabbi in this community and we are appalled by this. If the police only intend to entertain calls about outstanding police warrants, this post will not serve them well. It makes it sound like it will be fun to report people.”
