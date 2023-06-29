Michigan Democrats gain sufficient Republican support to pass a record budget centered on education

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate, left, speaks to legislative staff on the House floor Tuesday.

 AP Photo/Joey Cappelletti

LANSING — Michigan lawmakers approved an $81.7 billion budget centering on education, infrastructure and the environment in what was the first opportunity in decades that Democrats have had to craft a budget that reflects their legislative priorities.

The state’s highest-ever budget was passed late Wednesday after Democrats — who hold a two-seat majority in the House and Senate — were able to receive the Republican support needed for it to take effect by the start of the next fiscal year on Oct. 1 once Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs it as expected.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.