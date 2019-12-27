County court programs aim to assist, rehabilitate

CORUNNA —As Shiawassee County’s four unique programs start to mature, they are having a positive impact on residents that find their way in the court system, according to county officials.
The county’s four programs — Swift and Sure Probation Program, Adult Drug and Sobriety Court, Mental Health Court and Veterans Treatment Program — are administered by Friend of the ourt director/circuit court administrator Krissi Lab.
Each program/court is a little different but each has the same goal: help county residents rehabilitate themselves and avoid spending time in jail.
The Shiawassee County Swift and Sure Probation program helps supervise people on probation and helps them avoid future violations.
The program supervises about 12 probationers.
The Shiawassee County Adult Drug and Sobriety Court helps people who are facing substance issues navigate the court system and avoid jail. If someone is diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder, they are eligible for this program.
The program has been around for about three years, and its track record speaks for itself. According to Lab, the program has a 100 percent employment rate among its participants.
Both the mental health court and the veteran’s court launched this year.
The Mental Health Court provides assessments and other services to people with mental illnesses to help them complete probation and avoid jail.
“It’s so we’re not criminalizing mental illness,” Lab said.
The new Veterans Treatment Program is a collaboration between the Saginaw Veterans Administration and the Shiawassee County Treatment Courts, including Drug Court, Mental Health Court, and the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program.
Lab said that the court is young but she has already seen a huge benefit for area residents just from the increased collaboration with the VA.
In both the Mental Health Court and the Adult Drug and Sobriety Court, participants have been attending sessions Monday afternoons in the circuit courtroom where they tell 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart and other court administrators about how they’ve been doing, whether there’s anything they need for treatment or let the court know if they have any requests for treatment or other issues.
Officials at the state and federal level have also taken notice of the county’s programs and have increased the funding they provide for them.
In November, the County board of commissioners unanimously authorized the 35th Circuit Court to receive grant funding for the court programs.
The Shiawassee County Swift and Sure Probation program received $60,000 in grant funding, the Adult Drug and Sobriety Court received $92,000 and the Mental Health Court received $48,500 in grant funding.
The grant funding was a mix of federal and state dollars.
According to Stewart, the two programs that were around last year, the Swift and Sure Probation program and the Adult Drug and Sobriety Court were awarded slightly more in funding this year.
Shiawassee County’s specialty treatment courts have been awarded more than $200,000 in federal and state grant money for the administration of the programs for fiscal year 2020, according to Lab.
Stewart, who oversees all three programs in Shiawassee County, points to the Michigan Supreme Court’s annual report on these types of courts, which show the programs reduce unemployment and recidivism rates.
“You have to be a resident of Shiawassee County to participate in these programs,” Stewart said in a press release when the grant funding was announced. “We’ve received almost $620,000 in grant funding for these programs, and this is money that directly benefits our citizens and our community.”
