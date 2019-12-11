Following mistrial, man faces second CSC trial

CORUNNA — A Corunna man who was freed following a mistrial in October on criminal sexual conduct charges is facing a second jury this week on the charges.
Jeffery Beard is charged with two felony counts of second-degree CSC for inappropriately touching a minor female child to whom he is related.
Beard, 46, of Corunna, was tried on the charges in October, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict after deliberating over the course of two days.
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart declared a mistrial and excused the jury. Beard, who had been free on bond, was released following the decision.
Prosecutors made the decision to retry Beard on the CSC charges.
Beard was arraigned in May on the felony charges by 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Clarkson set Beard’s bond at $10,000, which he posted, and he was free until he was arrested on other charges pending in district court. The bond for the new charges is $2,000, and $100,000 for the CSC counts, according to court records.
Beard was charged Oct. 17 with one count of unlawful driving away of an automobile and operating a vehicle with a BAC of 0.17 or more, however, and those charges are still pending in 66th District Court.
In her opening statement, defense attorney Amy Husted asked the jury if it was possible the victim made up the allegations in order to “play the parents off against each other.”
The alleged victim, now 9, testified from behind a screen while holding a comfort animal. She told the jury Beard touched her while at his residence. She said he touched her under her clothes and forced her to touch him.
Michigan State Police Trooper Brandee Hart testified that during an interview with Beard, he stated he “didn’t remember much” after drinking 1 pint of vodka the night of Oct. 21, 2018.
“He denied all allegations being made,” Hart said.
At an interview at the Shiawassee County MSP detachment several weeks later, Hart said Beard admitted it was possible he “nibbled on” the alleged victim’s ear, but “continued to deny the allegations.”
Hart testified she told Beard a test had found his DNA on the alleged victim.
“That was, in fact, a lie,” Hart told Husted. She added this is a common procedure used by law enforcement to elicit confessions. No DNA from Beard was recovered from the victim’s genital area or underwear, but was found on her left ear.
Beard’s mother, Monica Beard, testified the alleged victim “seemed normal” the day after the alleged sexual assault.
“I don’t believe (the assault) did take place,” she said.
The trial was scheduled to continue today in 35th Circuit Court.
