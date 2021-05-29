Owosso man faces multiple CSC charges

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged this week by prosecutors with choking and raping a woman in February and faces life in prison if convicted.
Christopher Michael West, 36, is facing three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (committed during a felony) and one felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation). Additionally, West is charged as a habitual offender (second notice).
The alleged incident occurred Feb. 20, and charging documents state West allegedly choked a female victim while committing several separate acts of rape. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual abuse.
According to online court records, the incident was investigated by Owosso police, and a warrant for West's arrest was issued May 20.
He was arrested Tuesday, and arraigned the same day before 66th District Court Magistrate Dan Nees; West pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate bond was set at $45,000, and West is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail.
According to circuit and district court records, West has a plethora of prior felony and misdemeanor convictions that date back to at least 2005, including possession of analogues, marijuana possession, numerous domestic violence charges, escape from lawful custody, receiving and concealing stolen property, and driving with a suspended license.
West is due back in court at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is set for 2 p.m. June 8.
In Michigan, a conviction for CSC-1 is punishable by up to life in prison. Assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder (strangulation) carries a possible 10-year sentence and/or a $5,000 fine.
