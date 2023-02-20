Stones for a cause: Following loss of son grieving mother tries to ease burdens for others bereaved

DURAND — Cindy Salfate lost her son Oliver to a sudden aneurysm in 2021 when he was only 28 years old. It was emotionally devastating, as anyone might expect.
“Needless to say, this was the worst day of my life,” Salfate, currently a teacher at Durand High School said.
Somewhat less expected was the financial burden placed upon the family as a result of his passing.
Oliver Salfate didn’t have much life insurance when he died.
“It was about $2,000,” Cindy Salfate said. “It didn’t even begin to cover a casket. We decided to start a GoFundMe with our friends and family.”
Funeral expenses were an unwelcome intrusion into the grieving process. One many families experience. Since losing Oliver, Salfate has decided to do something to salve that monetary shock.
She has founded a 501c(3) nonprofit — Oliver’s Stones — which helps families to pay for gravestones for their departed loved ones.
“This is one way I could give back to the Durand community. It’s part of the grieving process,” Salfate explains. “A headstone is a place for friends, family and loved ones to grieve. Headstones last for generations. We want to help families go through that process. A lot of families might have a plot, but headstones are really expensive. We wanted to make sure all families will have that opportunity.”
Salfate, who started Oliver’s Stones with her daughter Allie Svoboda, said that the organization has thus far paid for 13 head stones, with two more currently being worked on. She added there is a waiting list of about 30 families who have asked for her assistance.
Three of those stones have gone to honor the lives of former Durand High School students, Salfate added. One of those was the cold case murder of Gina Collins, whose remains were discovered last year in the basement of a decrepit residence in Flint last year, after the young woman had gone missing for years.
“It’s unbelievable,” Salfate said of the support the nonprofit has received. “People can’t believe we’re helping with this. A head stone is a place to grieve. It gives closure. We have 30 more families that are waiting on closure for their loved ones.”
For more information, visit the Oliver’s Stones Facebook page, or go to oliversstones.com.
