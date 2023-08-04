SHIAWASSEE TWP. — All and sundry are invited to come see why the readers of The Argus-Press have voted the Shiawassee County Fair the area’s top attraction two years running, when it opens with the flag raising ceremony 8 a.m. Sunday.
The masses that thronged to the county fairgrounds at 2900 Hibbard Road last summer were so significant that auxiliary parking areas had to be opened on multiple occassions.
That is a good problem to have as far as Dawn Reha, vice president of the Shiawassee County Fair board of directors, is concerned.
Her stance on crowds is very much along “the more, the merrier” lines.
“We literally have something for everyone.” Reha said Thursday. “We welcome you with open arm.
“Friends, family and fun — that’s what the Shiawassee County Fair is about. If you’re new, you’ll leave as family and friends.”
While carnival rides and grandstand shows are major lures, for Reha, the heart of the fair is its agricultural exhibits, which the Shiawassee County Fair has in spades.
“I mean what other fair can you go to and see 386 hogs? 122 sheep?” Reha asked. “We’re seeing more families come in with their kiddos to introduce them to agriculture because a lot of these kids that live in town may have never had a chance to go up and pet a goat, or ride in a horse-drawn surrey, things like that.”
Reha’s farm-fed sympathies are unsurprising, given her history as a longtime exbhibitor, judge and superintendent.
“I started showing at McCurdy Park when the fair was there, when I was 8-years-old,” she said. “It’s evolved tremendously from the move from McCurdy Park to here on Hibbard Road in 1988.
“We have much more space here, of course, and we’ve been able to open it up to many more participants, bigger grandstand shows, the free tent activities. We’re able to have different types of exhibits that we encourage the community to participate in. Just the face of the Legos projects. Who would have thought 20 years ago that Legos would be a thing would have kids and adults putting projects together to exhibit at the fair.”
Here’s a quick roundup of what to expect each day of the fair:
SUNDAY
Sunday’s 8 a.m. flag raising officially innaugurating the fair is followed by a sunrise worship service and a sunrise breakfast whipped up by the 4-H food stand.
After that the exhibit barns open up to traffic.
The Shiawassee County Fair’s commitment to its agricultural mission is evident in the fact that, on the fair’s opening day, there are no carnival rides available. They don’t open until Tuesday.
On Day 1, the spotlight is squarely on the animals — and some of the fair’s youngest exhibitors.
Cloverbud horse and poultry judging happen on Sunday. Cloverbuds, which are 4-H members in kindergarten through second grade
Pre-novice dog obedience and showmanship participants are also judged.
There is some counter-programming however.
At 4 p.m., the free show ten will feature a new addition to the fair — Blue Water Micro Championship Wrestling — which is holding a “pre-show” ahead of a Monday grandstand takeover.
Sunday’s grandstand show will by the ever-popular TNT Bump N Run demolition derby, at 6 p.m.
As there will be throughout the week, there will be three wood carving shows by Ben Risney, a skilled chainsaw artist.
MONDAY
It’s swine before pearls — or anything else — on Monday.
The swine market show kicks things off at 9 a.m. It coincides with rabbit and cavy judging and youth goat showmanship.
The full wrestling show of the Blue Water Micro Championship Wrestling Great Lakes Micro Mayhem Tour is 6:30 p.m. at the grandstand. BWCW’s matches are held in a dual-heighted, six-sided miro wrestling ring, the only one of its kind in the country, according to promotional materials. The public will also have the chance to meet and take photos with the wrestlers.
TUESDAY
Thrill-seekers will finally be able to get their Tilt-a-Whirl fix on Tuesday. Carnival rides open at 1 p.m. and run through 11, operating on the same schedule for the rest of the week.
The Skerbeck Family Carnival features rides like the classic Century Wheel; those for the more stoud of heart like the Freak Out, the Gravitron giving riders the experience of weightlessness or Fire Ball inverting them; family rides like the Super Slide and Berry-go-Round; and kiddie rides like the Mini Pirate Ship and Motorcycle Jump.
And there will be plenty of food options to fuel the fun, of course.
“We have the very best fair food,” Reha said. “Whether french fries, elephant ears, steak tips, fat balls, corn dogs, hand squeezed lemonade, chicken gyros … we have everything.”
Veterans are recognized on Tuesday with free admission to the Shiawassee County Fair with proof of service. It’s also the day poultry goes to market.
Not for sale are the Marvelous Mutts, making their first appearance in the area having toured throughout both North and South America. They will perform various tricks and feats at 7 p.m.
“The great thing about the Marvelous Mutts is that they’re all rescue dogs, which is something that we’re very proud to help bring them into the community,” Reha said.
The Marvelous Mutts will continue to perform throughout the week.
The free show tent will feature a dance party under the sway of the Sparty DJ Company.
WEDNESDAY
The big animals come out on Wednesday, with beef showmanship running all morning, then the Lost Nations Rodeo at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. Line dancers, novices to old hands, are invited to get out on the floor from 7-9 pm. in the free show tent.
THURSDAY
Thursday is Kids Day at the fair, with the Michigan Pedal Pushers, ShiaAlley Clowns with balloon animals and face painting, the little people’s goat show, little people’s swine show and little people’s lamb show.
Cover a century of technology Thursday at the fair. The Draft Horse Obstacle Course is at 1 p.m. at the grandstands, with the Mid-Michigan Horse Pullers at 7 p.m.
Robotics teams from eight Shiawassee County schools will demonstrate their automated creations in the ShiaRobots at 6 p.m. in the free show tent.
FRIDAY
It’s back to bacon on Friday, when the the swine livestock auction is held — followed by the livestock auction for sheep and beef.
“Those 386 hogs, they’ll be going through the sales ring,” Reha said. “We are doing both an online and live simulcast sale. So if a youth exhibitor has a grandma or grandpa that live out West and can’t be here in person, they can still bid on their animals via the online auction.”
The free show tent features Bad Mojo, a classic rock and blues band, at 7 p.m., while at the grandstand hosts the TNT Demolition Derby and Figure 8 Derby is at 7;30 p.m..
SATURDAY
While it’s the last day of the fair, things won’t be slowing down Saturday. At auction are goats, chickens, rabbits and turkeys. A cornhole tournament will be held at 12 p.m. There is a $60 team entry fee, with 60% of entries fees going back to winners as cash prizes.
The TTPA Modified Truck and Tractor Pull takes to the grandstand at 6 p.m. The final performance at the free show tent comes from country band Dirty Road to Nowhere at 7 p.m.
DOLLARS AND CENTS
General admission to the fair is $6 per adult, $4 for children 6-12. Younger children are free. Sunday it’s $4 for adult admission, as it is Wednesday for seniors.
Grandstand daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Week grandstand passes are available for $50 for adults and $25 for kids 6-12.
Daily armbands for the carnival rides are $20 on Tuesday and Wednesday; $15 from 1-5 p.m. and $20 after 5 p.m. on Thursday; and $35 on Friday and Saturday.
