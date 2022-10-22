CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau has made two arrests in connection with the death of a one-year-old child last winter, according to a press release.
The child’s parents, David Bannister and Jennifer Kincaid, were taken into custody.
According to the Sheriff’s press release, Detective Sgt. Sean Gifford and Dectective Lt. Keith Hansen were called to a Shiawassee Twp. home, Feb. 2022, where the child was discovered unresponsive.
A subsequent departmental investigation determined that the infant died from an acute fentanyl overdose. Narcotics and firearms were recovered from the home.
The results of the investigation — which was assisted by Shiawassee and Genesee Child Protective Services, the Genesee County Auto Theft Investigation Network and the Michigan State Police — led to arrest warrants being issued by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Both Bannister and Kincaid are charged with homicide, with other charges pending.
