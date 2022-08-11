Participating Clubs: Clever Dogs (CD), Doggie Diggers (DD)
Cloverbuds Agility (5-7)
Alora Miller with her chocolate lab from DD, Auryn Slaughter with her cocker mix from DD, Ada Wenzlick with her lab from CD, Kaylynn McLaughlin with her bassett from DD, Brooklyn Underwood with her sheltie from DD, Caleb McLaughlin with his bassett from DD, Eirini Slaughter with her cocker spaniel from DD
Beginning A Agility
First Place: Lily Sandlin with her cocker spaniel from CD
Second Place: Bryce Gute with his labrador from DD
Third Place: Cadence Houghtaling with his German shepherd dog from DD
Fourth Place: Zechia Williams with his Australian shepherd mix from DD
C-Group: Ella Curnutt with her mutt from DD
Beginning B Agility
First Place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD
Second Place: Shianna Underwood with her sheltie from DD
Third Place: Joseph Edington with his border collie mix from CD
Fourth Place: Devan Leader with his mutt from CD
Fifth Place: Gavin Cohoon with his German shepherd from DD
Sixth Place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD
C-Group: Arthur Cole with his pug from DD
Beginning Grand Champion
Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD
Beginning Reserve Champion
Shianna Underwood with her Sheltie from DD
Intermediate A
First Place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu from DD
Second Place: Dustin Cohoon with his shepherd mix from DD
Intermediate B
First Place: Missy Flores with her Yorkshire terrier from CD
C-Group: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD
Advanced B
First Place: Clara Gross with her English cocker from DD
C-Group: Clara Gross with her English cocker from DD
Open Class
Beginning Agility Adults
First Place: Destiny Slaughter with her Aussie mix from DD
Intermediate Agility Adults
C-Group: Karen Stout with her German shepherd from DD
Advanced Agility Adults
First Place: Helen Gaynor with her corgi from DD
Jumps and Tunnels On Leash
First Place: Devan Leader with his German shepherd from CD
Second Place: Joseph Edington with his border collie mix from CD
Third Place: Gavin Cohoon with his German shepherd from DD
Fourth Place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD
Fifth Place: Lily Sandlin with her cocker spaniel from DD
Sixth Place: Cadence Houghtaling with his German shepherd from DD
C-Group: Zechia Williams with his Aussie mix from DD
C-Group: Ella Curnutt with her border collie from DD
Jumps and Tunnels Off Leash
First Place: Clara Gross with her English cocker from DD
Second Place: Clara Gross with her English cocker from DD
Third Place: Missy Flores with her Yorkshire terrier from CD
Fourth Place: Jordan Sandlin with her shih tzu from CD
Fifth Place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD
Sixth Place: Dustin Cohoon with his shepherd mix from DD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.