CORUNNA — Workplace wellness stipends, increased educational attainment incentives and higher payouts for those not taking county health insurance are among the notable changes in Shiawassee County’s revised personnel handbook, approved by commissioners Thursday, 6-1.
The personnel handbook applies primarily to non-union represented employees and elected officials, while also addressing areas not covered by the county’s collective bargaining units. Marlene Webster, R-District 1, was the lone dissenting vote.
“We did a few things that could be good for recruitment and retention of our employees,” said county Health Director Larry Johnson, who served on the committee tasked with updating the handbook, last revised in 2017. “I was happy I could be part of it.”
As part of the updated handbook, the county will provide full-time employees a wellness stipend of up to $1,000 per year for an athletic club, fitness center or gym membership, if approved annually in the county budget. In the event the county obtains a corporate membership at a local facility, full-time employees will have the option of using the corporate membership or using the stipend for their own membership, according to the handbook.
The stipend applies only to employees and does not include family members.
Additionally, full-time employees with at least six months of service are eligible to receive a tuition reimbursement of up to $5,000 per year for courses taken at accredited colleges and universities. Courses must be designed to assist the employee in “developing skills required in their employment or related to the employee’s position,” and employee’s must successfully complete the course to earn reimbursement, according to the handbook.
Full-time employees who choose not to enroll in the county’s group medical insurance plan because they qualify for coverage under another plan available to their spouse and dependents — not including two members of the same household eligible to receive county benefits — will be eligible to receive a $6,000 payout.
The previous payout amount was about $1,800, but “was not specified in the handbook,” according to Webster, who questioned Wednesday whether putting the actual amount in the handbook was a good policy.
“We went back and forth with this on the committee about whether we should lock it in or not lock it in,” said county Coordinator Brian Boggs, who served on the committee alongside Johnson, Commissioner Jeremy Root, R-District 5, and others. “Putting it in the handbook does make it more competitive for us.”
Boggs indicated the county currently has 224 employees that are insured and 41 employees that have taken the payout. If those 41 employees were to take the insurance, averaging a family plan, it would cost the county around $960,000.
With the payout, the county previously distributed about $147,000 to eligible employees. With Thursday’s increase, the county will now pay out about $246,000 to those employees.
“Our savings will still be in the neighborhood of $700,000,” Boggs said. “If we can get a few more to take (the buyout), the savings is about $20,000 or so, maybe a little less, per employee if they take the buyout versus taking the insurance.”
Webster also questioned a provision within the handbook that allows the board of commissioners to “amend or terminate any benefit, benefit level, employer contribution or benefit plan” without notice.
“I get that it’s part of management rights, but is it what is right?” Webser asked. “Those are two different things.”
Boggs indicated notice is provided to employees when plans change. Most employees have a collective bargaining unit, he said, and those that do not — non-union represented employees and elected officials — are informed once changes are made.
Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, noted the revised handbook addresses a number of problems that needed to be addressed, including employees using sick days and vacation time to extend their employment.
“We have that going on,” Garber said Thursday. “We have at least two employees when I was going through reports with our finance director and assistant finance director that are using sick and/or vacation days to extend their employment. They don’t work here anymore and they received (American Rescue Plan Act) bonuses.
“There are some valid reasons to tighten up things.”
Root echoed Garber’s sentiments, acknowledging many employees working reduced hours were previously still receiving full-time benefits.
“There are a lot of individuals that have gone down to 32 hours a week that are now still getting full benefits, still getting vacation time accrual, all these other accruals and that becomes a drain on the county’s funds,” Root said. “We need to be making sure we’re pro-rating that stuff and those were some of the incremental fixes that were put in.
“We wanted to make sure that kind of stuff was tightened up.”
