BENNINGTON TWP. — A 41-year-old Owosso man died Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash, the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene of the incident at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday near Tyrell and Bearslee roads and located the vehicle and the Owosso man, who was the lone occupant. The sheriff’s office said an initial investigation showed the vehicle left the roadway and rolled over, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. The driver, who was declared dead at the scene, was not wearing a seatbelt.
