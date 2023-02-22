City of Owosso granted easement for water main construction

OWOSSO — A number Owosso City Council meetings have been heated since the conclusion of the 2022 election cycle, but Tuesday’s meeting saw a return to more cordial times. The meeting, delayed a day from its usual slot due to Presidents Day, featured only one public speaker, and lasted a mere 26 minutes — the council’s shortest since a 17-minute meeting on Oct. 3, 2022.
Several items of business were addressed during the meeting, including accepting a permanent easement for the construction and maintenance of a raw water main at an estimated cost of $20,000 — plus legal and recording fees — to the city through the property of 739 N. Hintz Road. The item was passed unanimously and without discussion by council.
The city is currently in the process of constructing a new well south of Juniper Street, and the new raw water main will be constructed to connect the new well to the existing raw water main on North Hintz Road. Per city information, the most direct path from the new well to the existing raw water main is through the residential property of 739 N. Hintz Road, and the property’s owner, Rhonda Ihm, is willing to grant the city the easement.
Per the terms of the easement, the City of Owosso — and its successors — is granted the right-of-way to “make surveys, lay, construct, maintain, operate, alter, replace and repair and remove at any time hereafter any water main and appurtenances on, over and across” the nearly 200 square foot parcel of land defined in the agreement. The property owners may not place buildings or permanent structures — including fencing or plantings — without the city’s consent, per the easement. The terms of the easement also specify that the city will pay for any damages it does to buildings on the affected parcel.
The City of Owosso’s accounts payable department is authorized to pay Ihm $20,000 per the easement’s terms, and the funds will be paid from the city’s water fund. The new well is part of its 2023 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) Project. At council’s Feb. 6 meeting, it approved a $1,011,250 American Rescue Plan Act-State Revolving Fund Grant Agreement between the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the City of Owosso, which the city is using towards the DWSRF project.
