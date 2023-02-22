City of Owosso granted easement for water main construction

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew BartowOwosso Mayor Robert Teich Jr., center, speaks during Tuesday’s city council meeting.

OWOSSO — A number Owosso City Council meetings have been heated since the conclusion of the 2022 election cycle, but Tuesday’s meeting saw a return to more cordial times. The meeting, delayed a day from its usual slot due to Presidents Day, featured only one public speaker, and lasted a mere 26 minutes — the council’s shortest since a 17-minute meeting on Oct. 3, 2022.

Several items of business were addressed during the meeting, including accepting a permanent easement for the construction and maintenance of a raw water main at an estimated cost of $20,000 — plus legal and recording fees — to the city through the property of 739 N. Hintz Road. The item was passed unanimously and without discussion by council.

