OWOSSO — On Friday the curtain will raise for the first time on the latest Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts production. The theater is putting on “Billy Elliot: The Musical,” an Elton John-scored Broadway-style rendition of a 2000 film of the same name which debuted at London’s West End in 2005. In 2009 the show was nominated for a record 15 Tony awards, winning 10.
The musical’s plot revolves around (who else?) Billy Elliot — a motherless boy growing up in a small mining town in Northern England during a famous 1984 strike. Against this backdrop of a community torn apart by political and economic turmoil, Billy begins taking ballet lessons and discovers a passion for the art.
Naturally, any production of “Billy Elliot: The Musical” will fall flat on its face without a competent Billy. Luckily, resident Lebowsky director Garrett Bradley didn’t have to look far and wide for his, tabbing 13-year-old Owosso middle schooler Isaac Feldpausch for the star turn.
Feldpausch doesn’t share Billy’s traumatic backstory — he hasn’t seen a picket line and has a loving mother, Cindy Feldpausch — but he keenly appreciates the experience, central to the musical’s narrative, of being a boy in love with what some might consider a feminine activity.
Feldpausch — who has previously performed in the Lebowsky Center’s “Matilda” and “The Sound of Music” productions in non-lead roles — has been dancing since age 4.
He’s studied tap, jazz, contemporary, lyrical, ballet and jazz-funk styles. Feldpausch started competitive dance at age 6, and he’s competed in over 15 regional and national dance competitions, earning top ratings and titles such as “Mr. Mine Jr. Legacy,” “Mr. Junior Dance” and “Mr. Dance America.”
Feldpausch says he relates to Billy because Billy is “hardworking and passionate about what he does, and will continue to do what he likes, even if people don’t agree with it.”
Cindy Feldpausch, Isaac’s mother, said she knew her son had a special talent for toe-tapping when he started copying his sister’s moves as a 3-year-old. Still, she admits to being a bit taken aback when she heard he would be the belle of Lebowsky’s “Billy Elliot” ball.
“Honestly, my first reaction was ‘wow,’ because here was someone (Garrett Bradley) that I respected at the theater, and as one of Isaac’s dance teachers, who thought he could tackle a role like this. It really gave me a new appreciation for Isaac’s talent,” she said.
Bradley, who will be directing his 40th production for the Lebowsky Center, said the story of “Billy Elliot” explores themes of class, gender and the importance of family and community as it tells Billy’s story.
“Seeing the story of a young man who discovers a love for dance in the midst of the turmoil of the coal miner’s strike is an inspiration to all of us to never give up on our passions and to support one another,” he said.
Bradley said the Lebowsky loves providing opportunities for young performers. “Billy Elliot” features a number of young dancers besides Feldpausch.
“The key to being (able) to do this particular show is having a young man who has the capability to play the role, and we knew we had that in Isaac, who excels in all forms of dancing, especially in ballet,” Bradley said.
Mike Windnagle, a teacher at Corunna Middle School who is playing the role of Billy Elliot’s father described working with Feldpausch as a joy.
“(Isaac) is beyond talented and what a humble kid. So many things come easily to him; it’s a wonder I can help him at all. Isaac is a natural,” Windnagle said. “I also love playing the dad role, which I play often, because now that I am a father, I learn so much about what good dads do — why they make the sacrifices they make and how, in this particular role, supporting your family in every way you can requires the surrender of pride.”
“Billy Elliot: The Musical” will be playing this Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday at 3 p.m. The show will also be playing next weekend (March 3-5) at the same times.
Tickets are available at lebowskycenter.com or at the box office, (989) 723-4003. Prices are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and students and $21 for children (ages 12 and under). All ticket prices include a $3 service fee.
