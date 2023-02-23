OWOSSO — On Friday the curtain will raise for the first time on the latest Lebowsky Center for the Performing Arts production. The theater is putting on “Billy Elliot: The Musical,” an Elton John-scored Broadway-style rendition of a 2000 film of the same name which debuted at London’s West End in 2005. In 2009 the show was nominated for a record 15 Tony awards, winning 10.

The musical’s plot revolves around (who else?) Billy Elliot — a motherless boy growing up in a small mining town in Northern England during a famous 1984 strike. Against this backdrop of a community torn apart by political and economic turmoil, Billy begins taking ballet lessons and discovers a passion for the art.

