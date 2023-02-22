MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for winter storm

Owosso, MI (48867)

Today

Periods of snow this morning will transition to a wintry mix for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipation will become lighter and intermittent late. Low 26F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.