MSP urges Michiganders to prepare for winter storm

A winter storm with significant ice potential is rolling across the greater Shiawassee County area over the next couple of days.

 Pixabay

LANSING — With a potentially dangerous winter storm system sweeping across the state today, the Michigan State Police are encouraging residents and visitors to prepare for dangerous driving conditions and possible power outages. This winter storm is expected to bring up to 3-5 inches of snow and ice accumulation across the greater Shiawassee County area.

“With potentially dangerous winter weather on the way, it is important to prepare and be ready ahead of time to keep yourself, your family, and your neighbors safe,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The State of Michigan is closely watching conditions as they develop and taking action to prepare for winter weather impacts. We will continue working hard to protect the health and safety of Michiganders and are grateful for the dedicated first responders working to keep Michiganders safe this weekend.”

