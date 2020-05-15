BENNINGTON TWP. — Fitness Coliseum recently announced it has donated $4,850 to the United Way of Genesee County Serving Shiawassee County.
Owner Brianna Carroll said she recently conducted her second 100-Mile Charity Challenge.
“Last year we held our first 100-Mile Charity Challenge in September to raise money to support the Child Advocacy Center and were able to raise over $3,500,” she said. “We thought that there would be no better time than now to bring back the challenge and help our community through this time.”
Carroll noted the gym has been closed since March 16, due to COVID-19 related executive orders.
“Since that time we have been running nearly our entire class schedule via Facebook Live and Zoom to continue to serve our members. We felt, however, we needed to do more to help our community,” she said. “The response we got was nothing short of amazing.”
More than 100 people signed up and pledged $50 each that they would walk/run/bike/paddle 100 miles in the month of May.
“In a time when many people have it pretty rough, we were overwhelmed by the amount of excitement people showed in wanting to participate and support those in their community that were having a harder time than them,” Carroll said.
Fitness Coliseum covered processing fees and the only expenses were T-shirts for all participants.
