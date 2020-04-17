CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday authorized the allocation of $7,000 from the county’s waste management fund to assist the Greater Laingsburg Recyclers (GLR).
The distribution of funds, approved via a 7-0 vote, comes as the GLR pursues a grant from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to establish a permanent recycling site in Laingsburg.
The group requires letters of support from local municipalities, institutions and organizations, and must come up with approximately $20,000 in matching funds.
“This is a timely thing and it’s the only reason I would be addressing it right now,” Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, said Thursday. “I figured, being that they have all of their money mostly lined up, that we should commit and help out our neighbors as best we can, and try also on our end as Shiawassee County to promote this to our districts outside of the Laingsburg area.
“We’ve got to let people know this is the only (recycling group) left in Shiawassee County and we’re going to put county dollars towards it,” Root continued. “Let’s encourage those people in our other communities that are seeking recycling and can’t get it that ‘Hey, it might be a bit of a drive but it’s definitely going to be worth it.’”
Other local municipalities to contribute to the grant application effort include Clinton County ($5,000), the city of Laingsburg ($5,000), Woodhull Township ($2,000) and Victor Township ($2,000). The grant application deadline is April 28.
