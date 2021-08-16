CORUNNA — Five men were arrested as part of a sex sting operation by the Shiawassee Human Oppression Team, including a youth pastor and a Lansing police officer.
The sting operation conducted Aug. 8 by SHOT allegedly caught four individuals engaging in sexual conversations with what they believed was a 15-year-old female. One man believed he was communicating with a 15-year-old male.
All five men allegedly traveled to the location of the sting operation to engage in sexual activity and were arrested upon their arrivals.
Lansing police officer Benjamin Fielder, 30, was charged with child sexually abusive material (CSAM), accosting a child, using a computer to commit a crime, and felony firearms. He was placed on unpaid leave from that position following his arrest. Court records do not indicate whether he has yet posted bond.
The other four suspects were all charged with CSAM, accosting a child, and using a computer to commit a crime. They include:
n Nathaniel Schneider, 22, of Owosso. He posted a $20,000 bond Friday and was released.
n Zackary Adcock, 20, of Lansing. Court records indicate he posted a $15,000 cash/surety bond.
n Thomas Chester, 56, of Haslett. Following his arrest, he posted a $15,000 bond.
n Corey Mulanix, 27, of Linden. He was released Friday after posting a $20,000 bond.
SHOT is comprised of members of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, Perry, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, Corunna and Owosso police, and received assistance from the FBI.
