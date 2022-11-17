OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a motion during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to authorize Superintendent Andrea Tuttle to sign off on a permanent deed of easement — an agreement which grants the holder limited permission to utilize land — with the City of Owosso to access and maintain the Don and Metta Mitchell Performing Arts Center, which the city owns, on the grounds of the old Owosso Middle School, which OPS is in the process of selling. The motion was passed without discussion after Tuttle introduced the agenda item.

Tuttle said the easement had been “years in the making,” but both the district and the City of Owosso wanted it finalized while OPS continues to own the property. The district sold the old OMS to Venture Housing Inc. on July 27, but Venture Housing is still in the process of obtaining tax credits from the Michigan Housing Development Authority and the State Historic Preservation Office/National Park Service before purchasing the Water Street property, which still remains in the district’s hands.

