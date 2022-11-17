OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved a motion during Wednesday’s regularly scheduled meeting to authorize Superintendent Andrea Tuttle to sign off on a permanent deed of easement — an agreement which grants the holder limited permission to utilize land — with the City of Owosso to access and maintain the Don and Metta Mitchell Performing Arts Center, which the city owns, on the grounds of the old Owosso Middle School, which OPS is in the process of selling. The motion was passed without discussion after Tuttle introduced the agenda item.
Tuttle said the easement had been “years in the making,” but both the district and the City of Owosso wanted it finalized while OPS continues to own the property. The district sold the old OMS to Venture Housing Inc. on July 27, but Venture Housing is still in the process of obtaining tax credits from the Michigan Housing Development Authority and the State Historic Preservation Office/National Park Service before purchasing the Water Street property, which still remains in the district’s hands.
The old Owosso Middle School has been empty since the 2021-22 school year after voters of the district approved a bond in 2017 to create a 6-12 grade campus on North Street.
Tuttle told The Argus-Press after the meeting Venture Housing had been kept in the loop about the easement and was “in favor” of it.
“They are very much in favor of it and are very invested in the community. It’s why we chose them over the other groups (for the bid). They out of everyone were most interested in supporting the community in any way they can. They want to be a part of Downtown Owosso,” she said.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said that the City and OPS first began discussions about an easement when the district was in negotiations to sell the Water Street property to Troy-based developer Community Housing Network during early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was seen as necessary to ensure the City’s ability to use the amphitheater was set in stone. After Community Housing pulled out of the deal, talk of an easement for the city was dropped until more recently.
The deed of easement comes with terms for the City. It can’t interfere with any utilities in the area unless the district permits, it can’t install fences to obstruct the district’s or successor organizations’ access to the property and the city will hold harmless and defend the district for any lawsuits arising out of the property’s use.
The easement is permanent as long as the amphitheater remains unless the city provides “written, recordable notice” of its intent to terminate the agreement.”
