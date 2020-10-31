Swartz Creek man pleads guilty to reduced larceny charge

CORUNNA — A Swartz Creek man pleaded guilty Thursday to a reduced felony count of larceny in a building at a hearing in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna.
Exavier Covert, 18, admitted to breaking into an Owosso residence on James Avenue in September 2019 with a group of friends, before stealing a radio and alcoholic beverages from the home. He said one of his friends entered the home through an unlocked kitchen window before letting the rest inside.
“(I) broke into the residence and stole a radio and alcohol,” Covert said Thursday. “It was getting renovated at the time. My cousin was the one that broke in. I was along with him … (I went in) after he opened the sliding screen door. He let me and three other co-defendants in.”
“What if somebody would have been in the kitchen with a shotgun waiting for you to come through?” 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart asked Covert. “Then what?”
“I would have been shot on the spot,” Covert answered.
“We wouldn’t be taking a plea, we’d be at your funeral,” Stewart said. “That’s what happens. Everyone’s got a gun today. Probably wasn’t the smartest thing in the world, was it?”
Stewart accepted Covert’s plea, and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 10. and ordered Covert lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail until that date.
Covert was originally charged by prosecutors with two counts of second-degree home invasion following an investigation by Michigan State Police.
At Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors dismissed those counts and instead Covert pleaded guilty to the reduced count. As part of that plea agreement, Covert will be required to cooperate with prosecutors and provide truthful testimony against his co-defendants.
In Michigan, larceny in a building is punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine, but assistant prosecutor Charles Quick estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 12 months incarceration.
Covert has prior misdemeanor convictions for trespassing and malicious destruction of property (less than $200), both of which occurred in 2019.
Court records indicate he was sentenced to probation for the malicious destruction charge, but failed to complete several terms and his probation was terminated without improvement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.