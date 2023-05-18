DURAND — Choo, choo! Durand Railroad Days, coming through!

The City of Durand’s annual festival celebrating is locomotive heritage is turning 48 this year. Festivities kicked off early this morning, with free carnival rides provided by Elliott’s Amusements from 6 to 8 a.m., for middle and high school students capable of shaking off their typical crack of dawn lethargy.

