DURAND — Choo, choo! Durand Railroad Days, coming through!
The City of Durand’s annual festival celebrating is locomotive heritage is turning 48 this year. Festivities kicked off early this morning, with free carnival rides provided by Elliott’s Amusements from 6 to 8 a.m., for middle and high school students capable of shaking off their typical crack of dawn lethargy.
Those who were too groggy to partake of this early-bird treat can take heart in the fact that rides will reopen daily from 3 to 11 p.m. today and Friday; from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; and again from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday — the festival’s last day. “All-you-can-ride” wristbands will cost $20 per day.
Of course, there’s much, much more to Railroad Days than carnival fare. Each of the event’s four days is jam-packed with activities.
Friday features chainsaw carving demonstrations, the fifth annual Rick Taljonick III Cars for Cancer car show, an art walk, a ceremony honoring Railroad Person of the Year Mike Amidon and more.
Saturday’s itinerary features no fewer than 24 items — including the centerpiece Railroad Days Parade at 1 p.m.
It also feature’s one of festival president Kent Edwards’ personal favorite events: the “Kids Que” (or barbecue).
The event is a hamburger grilling contest between competitors aged 8-12. For an entry fee of $10, contestants will vie for the honor of best burger, sizzled up on Weber Smokey Joe grills with meat provided by Durand Meat Processing, for a $200 grand prize. Contestants will be judged on flavor, tenderness and presentation, per Edwards
Edwards said he believed that the Que, which began eight years ago, was the first competition of its kind in Michigan for youth ages 8 to 12.
“As the chairman of, not only (Durand Railroad Days), but the Kids Que, I get a lot of enjoyment putting it on,” he said.
Edwards said plenty of spots remain for kids to register in the competition, with the top four receiving prizes. He said the registration deadline for the Que is Friday.
Novice grillmeisters won’t be the only ones showing off at Railroad Days. The festival hosts a “rib burn” — a team competition where teams provide their own ribs, heat source and all items necessary for their burn.
This event lasts all day Saturday, and serves as a qualifier for the 2023 GLBBQA Competitors Series Team of the Year, for rib burns in Michigan. The grand prize winner will take home $500 and a plaque.
Edwards said he hopes for good weather and a healthy crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 people over the four days. More information and a complete schedule of events can be found at durandrailroaddays.com.
The festival would like to give special thanks its sponsors: Graff Chevrolet of Durand, Randy Wise Chrysler Jeep Dodge of Durand, PFCU Credit Union, Riverside Market, Rowe Professional Services, Coffield Oil Co., Coldwell Banker Professionals Joann Taljonik, Atkinson Ace Hardware, Acker Agency Insurance, The City of Durand, Bancroft Lioness Lions Club, Durand Area Lions Club and many more, states a press release.
“My favorite part is working with the community, the City of Durand workers and the police department. They are very cooperative and they work together with us to give us the space. We enjoy the whole thing, but it’s a lot of work for a lot of people,” Edwards said.
