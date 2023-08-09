CORUNNA — Making their debut at the Shiawassee County Fair on Tuesday were the Marvelous Mutts, a group of athletic trick performing rescue dogs.
If the energy from their first performance is any indication, the dogs’ obstacle course mastery and flying frisbee catches will continue to entertain area crowds just as the Marvelous Mutts have at fairs throughout the country.
They’ve also done TV, appearing on the likes of Animal Planet, the “Today Show” and more.
TV may be glamorous, but kids can’t pet a screens, so fairs remain the troupe’s bread and butter.
The trainer presenting the Mutts at the fair is Alyssa Grubbs. She’s been working with the tour since 2019. She’s part of two or three teams that are out at a time, each doing over 100 performances a year.
“I’m really passionate about rescue, and when I found out about the Marvelous Mutts and their mission to promote rescue I was really interested and wanted to do my part and show the world that rescue dogs are awesome,” she said.
While the Mutts provide plenty of good rescue dog PR, not every rescue dog is necessarily kitted out to be a Mutt — at least not right away.
“We pick dogs with a lot of play drive and toy drive that really want to work, but every dog is different,” Grubbs said. “Some dogs that we rescue take to it right away, they’re very natural. Some of them you can go out here with them almost right away because they only care about the frisbee. Where other dogs they may need a bit of confidence building so we give them lots of treats and rewards and praise. Some dogs it takes a couple months, sometimes a couple years.
“We tend to really gravitate towards herding breeds because they have the energy, and have the want to have a job,” Grubbs said. “Like border collies do well, cattle dogs, and just your all-around mutt with a lot of energy, too.”
One of Marvelous Mutts’ greatest reclamation projects performing at the county fair is Banshee. Banshee is a cattle dog mix from Texas whose missing tail is the lone lasting reminder of her difficult journey.
“Banshee is one of our most successful stories,” Grubbs said. “She came from a really rough background. She was actually abused, and animal control came in and confiscated her. When I saw her, I knew I could turn her life around, with a lot of love and a little bit of patience I got her to get really comfortable doing this kind of stuff and now she’s one of our best dogs out here.”
Another Tuesday performer was Mambo No. 5.
Mambo is getting on in years for a dog athlete at 7-years-old, but, with the encouragement of the crowd, the border collie ran and soared like a younger, sprite-lier animal.
The Marvelous Mutts will continue to perform throughout the week at the fair. They will be appearing at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. today, Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.