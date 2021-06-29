The Argus-Press
FLINT — The federal civil lawsuit filed by a New York man against Mark Latunski will have to wait to be adjudicated until after Latunski’s criminal trial for the murder and mutilation of Kevin Bacon, according to Latunski’s attorney Curtis Zaleski.
Zaleski said Monday that U.S. District Court Judge Stephen Murphy has signed an order adjourning further proceedings in the case until after Latunski’s trial has concluded.
According to the order, discovery and dispositive motions are not adjourned, and both Zaleski and James Carlsen’s attorney must keep the court apprised of progress in Latunski’s criminal proceedings, which will likely not begin before January.
