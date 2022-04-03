OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging is offering the following programs and meals for Shiawassee County senior citizens for the week of April 4.
SCOA has three centers in Shiawassee County, including its headquarters at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. SCOA can be reached at (989) 723-8875 or (877) 722-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Durand Senior, 8618 E. Lansing Road, can be reached at (989) 288-4122. Durand hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Morrice Senior Center, 101 W. Mason St., can be reached at (517) 625-4270. Morrice hours are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesday and Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m.
The Owosso Senior Center is at 300 N. Washington St. in Owosso. Owosso hours are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lunch is served at noon Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. Lunch isserved Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Morrice.
Make lunch reservations with the center you will be eating at by 4:30 p.m. the prior day. Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3 for those 60 and older. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Items to Note
Owosso: Developing Dementia Dexterity Class part 1, 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Morrice: SMARTS art class, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Durand: Anyone Can Paint class, 1 p.m. Monday.
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday — Tuna noodle casserole, peas and carrots, fruit, bread and butter
Tuesday — Pizza supreme, tossed salad, fruit, muffin
Wednesday — Beef stew, stew veggies, fruit, biscuit
Thursday – Chicken tacos, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit
Friday — Baked fish, French fries, coleslaw, fruit, roll, lemon pudding
Durand & Morrice Centers
Monday — Crispy chicken wrap with lettuce, cheese and tomato, tossed salad, fruit
Tuesday — Breakfast bake with ham, hashbrowns, biscuit w with strawberries
Wednesday — Philly steak sub, corn, chips, fruit
Thursday — Stuffed green peppers with beef and rice, cucumber salad, bread, fruit
Friday — Mac and cheese, cowboy beans, stewed tomatoes, cornbread, fruit
Public transportation within Shiawassee County is free for all seniors 60 years and older from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To schedule a ride, contact SATA at (989) 729-2687.
For more information about the home-delivered meals program; minor home modifications, or personal care services, contact the Owosso center at (989) 723-8875.
