OWOSSO — State Rep. Ann Bollin, R-Brighton, will be the keynote speaker at the Shiawassee County Republican Party meeting at 7 p.m. July 1 at the American Legion Post 57.
Bollin is chairwoman of the Michigan House Elections and Ethics Committee. She is visiting to Owosso to discuss the election reform package currently working its way through the Michigan House of Representatives.
“We need to hear what our legislators are doing in Lansing. Election reform is a big project, but its one that needs to be done this term,” Shiawassee GOP chairwoman Mary Nordbeck said.
The State Senate recently passed voter ID legislation.
“It’s timely. We’re moving in the right direction, but we need to keep hearing from those who are leading the way on this,” Nordbeck said. “We’re always open to hear from our representatives. We encourage all Shiawassee GOP members, and non-members, to attend the meeting. This is something for every voter in our county. There’s a lot of misinformation going around out there about these bills and we need to get the facts out. That’s our goal.”
Representatives from State Sen. Ruth Johnson’s office and State Sen. Tom Barrett’s office will be in attendance.
For more information, contact Nordbeck at mknordbeck@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.