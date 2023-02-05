Family medical emergency sets Durand senior on nursing path

DURAND — Molly Winson spent nearly 10 weeks in the hospital when her youngest sister Addy was born with a congenital heart defect.
Winson, who was 11 years old at the time, said she didn’t realize at the time how fortunate her sister was to survive.
Updated: February 6, 2023 @ 4:46 pm
“It was definitely a scary experience. I was young at the time and didn’t fully understand what was going on at the time, but I realized how serious it was when I got older,” she said.
Now a senior at Durand Area High School, the 17-year-old Winson said those 10 weeks spent watching medical miracles up close and personal inspired her to pursue a nursing career after graduation.
“I’ve always known I wanted to be in the medical field. I didn’t know where I’d fit in best, but I did research and found that nursing is where I want to be,” she said.
Winson, a high academic achiever with a 4.05 GPA, will take her talents to the University of Michigan’s School of Nursing in the fall.
Winson acknowledged that the transition from a small town to a big city like Ann Arbor won’t be easy, but she’s confident in her ability to thrive.
“It’s a very nerve-racking jump, but I’m excited for the opportunities yet to come and think I will excel in a bigger area,” she said.
Prior to her seventh grade year, a family move brought Winson from the Byron Area School District into Durand’s footprint. While switching schools can be rough for some, Winson said she’s “100% glad” they moved. Winson has been heavily involved outside the classroom in her time at DAHS, playing four different sports.
Winson played volleyball all four years of high school, starting on the Railroaders’ varsity team for two. She plans to be a three-year starter at catcher on her school’s varsity softball team.
She’s also been a 2-year member of the Railroaders’ bowling team, serving as the captain of this year’s team. Winson, whose best game score is 222, received an honorable mention at the conference level her junior year.
Winson wanted to try something new senior year, so she joined some of her friends on the school’s golf team, despite only having golfed a few times in her life. She said her favorite golfing moment was the team’s final meet, where the Railroaders won their conference with a first-year head coach and Winson shot a personal best.
Outside of sports, Winson has also been involved in student government since middle school. This year, she is the school’s executive president (president of the entire student body).
“I’ve always been school oriented and thought it was a good opportunity to get involved when I moved to Durand,” she said.
Winson has been a two-year member of the National Honors Society, and is the president of her school’s chapter this year. She said her favorite part of NHS is volunteering at Durand’s Bertha Neal Elementary School and making an impact on kids.
In her free time, Winson likes to spend time with her family and friends — particularly going bowling with her best friend, fellow senior Jillian Reddy — and working on arts and crafts.
