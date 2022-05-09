Kawkawlin Twp. man gets 90 days in jail for forging document

CORUNNA — A Kawkawlin Township man was sentenced to 90 days in jail Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for submitting a forged document to the court in a custody case in 2017.
Christopher Christian was sentenced to three months in jail and ordered to pay court costs and fines. He was credited with one day served. His ex-wife pleaded guilty last month to lying to a police officer in her own related criminal case.
Before announcing sentence, Stewart took Christian to task for trying to fool the court with a forged document that gave him primary custody of his child, and telling his attorneys incorrect information regarding his case. Christian had “traced” his wife’s signature on a court order that gave him primary physical custody of the child.
“It’s also offensive and I feel bad for the mother because I didn’t believe her, I believed you,” Stewart said. “Everybody believed you and you were lying the whole time. You took the trajectory of this case and threw it off the rails from where it should have went. Because you lied. You changed the whole course of this case. And that’s your fault. You affected a lot of people’s lives and this court.”
Christian apologized for “the whole situation,” and said he only submitted the fraudulent document to the court for the sake of his children and because he didn’t have money to pay an attorney.
“Now that I did it, I see that it was wrong,” Christian said. “I really didn’t know any other way to do it without the money. I grew up poor … I understand I was in the wrong.”
Christian interrupted several times, telling Stewart he and his child’s mother had come to an understanding regarding custody, but there has been an issue with police being called to the residence.
“And that’s where you’re going to go today at your sentencing? You’re going to throw darts at (the mother) again?” Stewart said asked. “If you’d like to talk about your fraud and how this court should sentence you, I’d be happy to hear it.”
Defense attorney Curtis Zaleski asked Stewart for a sentence of probation, and his client was extremely unlikely to commit a similar offense in the future.
However, Stewart stated probation was used for rehabilitation and not punishment, and a jail sentence was appropriate.
“If you ever do anything like that ever again, I can assure you that 90 days will feel like nothing,” Stewart said.
