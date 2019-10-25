Following is a list of confirmed times set by local municipalities for trick or treating.
A number of area Halloween events are also highlighted:
PERRY
Trick-or-treating is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Calkins- MacQueen Museum, 127 E. First St., will be open Thursday for a night of family Halloween fun. Hours are 6 to 8:30 p.m. A costume contest with two categories will take place at 8:15 p.m. Small prizes will be awarded in each category.
LAINGSBURG
Trick-or-treating is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
MORRICE
Trick-or-treating in Morrice is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. A children’s costume contest will follow at the Morrice fire station downtown, with cider and doughnuts available at the station during the event.
NEW LOTHROP
Trick-or-treating is scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The New Lothrop Nazarene Church will host a trunk-n-treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Kids are invited to the church, 7406 S. Saginaw St. to collect candy. Members of the public are welcome.
BYRON
The First United Church of Bryon and the Byron Chamber of Commerce will host a Fall festival on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. followed by a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be kids activities including horse and wagon rides
On Thursday, the Village Church of Byron will host a trunk-or-treat on Saginaw Street downtown from 5 p.m. until about 8 p.m.
CHESANING
On Saturday, the Christ Lutheran Church will host a “trunks of treats” from 4 to 6 p.m. at 16070 W. Brady Road. All children 12 and under are invited.
Also on Saturday the Public House annual Halloween party will take place from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. There will be a costume contest and live music. Must be 21 to attend.
On Sunday the Chesaning Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will host a Halloween Bash from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
OWOSSO
Treat-or-treating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Downtown Business Trick-or-Treating is set for noon to 1 p.m. Saturday in most downtown businesses. Costumed children are invited to join in a Halloween March kickoff at noon, from The Armory down Exchange St. and south on Washington Street.
A Halloween Crafts Make and Take is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Shiawassee District Library, 502 W. Main St.
Emerson Elementary is hosting a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the school, 515 E. Oliver St.
Grace Bible Church, 201 Michigan Ave., will host a Trunk or Treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Candy, hot dogs, doughnuts and cider will be available at the event.
OVID
Trick-or-treating in the city will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Afterward, there will be a halloween party at the Ovid VFW Post 8964, 218 S. Main St., featuring hot dogs, chips and cider.
ELSIE
Trick-or-treating in Elsie is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with a free after-party at the Elsie fire station featuring hot dogs, cider, doughnuts and games.
DURAND
Halloween trick-or-treating in the city is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
LENNON
Trick-or-treating in the village of Lennon will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
CORUNNA
Trick-or-treating in the city is from 6 to 8 p.m. Corunna Parks and Recreation Commission is hosting its annual Halloween party and Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Trunk or Treat will run from 5:30 to 6 p.m., followed by the Halloween party inside the Community Center, 457 Emma Drive, from 6 to 8 p.m. The party will feature games, prizes, refreshments as well as a pumpkin decorating contest.
OTHER EVENTS
The Juddville United Methodist Church Trunk for Treat is from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at 3907 N. Durand Road.
Anyone interested may bring their vehicle with goodies for kids.
There will be games and crafts, as well as snacks in the church basement.
