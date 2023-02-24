Perry woman pleads to meth charge

CORUNNA — A Perry woman caught with a urine sample-falsifying device during a drug test earlier this month pleaded guilty to felony methamphetamine possession Thursday and now faces a potential prison sentence.
Hannah Phelps, 27, admitted to possessing approximately a small amount of meth in February 2022 while a passenger in her own vehicle.
“The driver was pulled over while I was in the vehicle for a traffic violation,” Phelps said. “I allowed the vehicle to be searched by police, and they did find a little bit of methamphetamine in the car. It’s likely that it was mine. The driver and I were using together and I don’t know how long it had been there. I assume it was some that I had used… I think (it was) in the glove box.. I think less than a half gram.”
Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart accepted Phelps’ plea and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. April 6, before remanding Phelps to the Shiawassee County Jail until that date. Her bond was previously revoked when she failed a drug test Feb. 9.
As part of a plea agreement with the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office, Phelps pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felony attempted meth possession. No habitual offender status is attached to the charges, greatly reducing jail or prison exposure.
Phelps will also not be charged for the incident earlier this month, when she tested positive for meth, before being caught with the sample-falsifying device. Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to 17 months.
In 2019, Phelps was charged with five felony drug counts, following an investigation by the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET). She eventually pleaded guilty, and would have been granted consideration under the Holmes Youthful Training Act (HYTA), which allows felony criminal convictions to be expunged from an individual’s record upon the successful completion of probation.
However, she violated the terms of probation several times, and the offer was withdrawn. Court records indicate she was sentenced to one year in jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.