LANSING (AP) — A Michigan task force has come up with legislation aimed at protecting senior citizens from abuse by creating requirements and oversight for their guardians and conservators, state Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.
After two years of listening tours, prosecuting crimes of elder abuse and working with legislators, the Michigan Elder Abuse Task Force, comprised of more than 100 people, worked with lawmakers to introduce the legislation.
The role of guardian or conservator important because they are responsible for things like making medical decisions and managing a person’s estate, Michigan Supreme Court Justice Megan Cavanagh said. The job of the task force was to create more transparency in the selection of people for those roles and protecting some of the state’s most vulnerable residents.
“The best way to make change happen is to make noise, and throughout this process concerned people did exactly that,” Cavanaugh said. “They made noise, they came to hearings. They wrote letters, they talked to the media they talked to elected representatives and I’m here to say that we heard them loud and clear.”
Among the bills being introduced in the Legislature is a requirement for the court to come up with a rationale for why a person who has priority for guardianship, such as a family member, is passed over for a lower priority party, such as a for-profit care provider.
When a judge appointed a professional company as guardian over her aunt and uncle instead of a family member in 2018, Gretchen Sommer said she got a crash course in elder abuse.
She said the company confiscated her aunt’s and uncle’s phones and built a 6-foot fence around their home to keep the family from seeing them, even as the company neglected to provide care. Her aunt repeatedly fell, including once when she broke a hip.
“Our hope is that no family ever has to go through what we did,” Sommer said.
The legislation would require guardians and conservators to visit the person they are caring for monthly, up from the current once every three months. The caretakers would also have to be certified, with minimum training standards.
State Rep. Graham Filler, R-DeWitt, a member of the task force and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the legislation will fix those issues and provide a number of important safeguards for the elderly and people with disabilities.
“Our elder abuse task force worked hard to identify the shortfalls with the guardianship system,” Filler said. “Now, we’re taking the next step as we introduce solutions that will protect seniors and vulnerable adults and make sure bad actors cannot take advantage of them.”
The plan will be referred to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration. Filler plans to hold hearings on the bills in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.